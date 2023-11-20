China's Xi, Macron discuss Israel-Hamas war in call

2023-11-20
China&#39;s Xi, Macron discuss Israel-Hamas war in call
China's Xi, Macron discuss Israel-Hamas war in call

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the Israel-Hamas war in a phone call on Monday, agreeing "to avoid a more serious humanitarian crisis", Beijing's state media reported.

"The two heads of state exchanged views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and both believe that the top priority is to avoid further deterioration of the situation between Palestine and Israel, especially to avoid a more serious humanitarian crisis," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

AFP

