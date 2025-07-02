EU proposes 90% climate emission cuts by 2040, with flexibility

02-07-2025 | 05:56
High views
EU proposes 90% climate emission cuts by 2040, with flexibility
0min
EU proposes 90% climate emission cuts by 2040, with flexibility

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent by 2040, with flexibility to address concerns from EU member states that must approve the plans.

The long-delayed target is a key milestone on the path to the European Union's 2050 carbon neutrality goal. To sway skeptical capitals, the EU executive proposes that from 2036, the bloc's 27 countries can count carbon credits purchased to finance projects outside Europe for up to three percent of their emission cuts.

AFP

