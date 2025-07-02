News
EU proposes 90% climate emission cuts by 2040, with flexibility
World News
02-07-2025 | 05:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU proposes 90% climate emission cuts by 2040, with flexibility
The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent by 2040, with flexibility to address concerns from EU member states that must approve the plans.
The long-delayed target is a key milestone on the path to the European Union's 2050 carbon neutrality goal. To sway skeptical capitals, the EU executive proposes that from 2036, the bloc's 27 countries can count carbon credits purchased to finance projects outside Europe for up to three percent of their emission cuts.
AFP
World News
EU
Climate
Greenhouse Gas Emission
EU
Member States
