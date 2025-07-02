Kremlin says fewer weapons for Ukraine brings conflict closer to end

The Kremlin on Wednesday welcomed a move by the United States to halt some weapons shipments to Ukraine, saying reducing the flow of weapons to Kyiv will help end the conflict faster.



"In any case, the fewer the number of weapons that are delivered to Ukraine, the closer the end of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question by AFP, using Russia's term for its more than three-year offensive.



AFP