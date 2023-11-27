US official confirms Biden will not participate in COP28 in Dubai

A US official confirmed on Sunday that President Joe Biden will not participate in the COP28 climate conference set to kick off in Dubai on Thursday.



The United Nations climate conference, expecting a record-breaking turnout with 70,000 participants, is scheduled to run from Thursday until December 12. The Emirates Presidency announced notable attendees, including Pope Francis.



The White House released the agendas for both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, ruling out any visits to Dubai during the upcoming week.





AFP