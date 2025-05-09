UK, northern European nations support Ukraine 30-day ceasefire: Norway PM

Norway's prime minister said on Friday that a group of northern European nations and the UK supported a U.S. proposal for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.



"We need a ceasefire, an unconditional ceasefire, first, that needs to be monitored and respected before you can move into the negotiations on the big issues to reach a lasting peace," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force coalition, which comprises 10 countries.



AFP