Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

Lebanon Economy
09-05-2025
High views
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

On Friday, May 9, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 2,000, diesel dropped by LBP 3,000, and gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,354,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,394,000
Diesel: LBP 1,214,000
Gas canister: LBP 938,000

