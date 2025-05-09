Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

On Friday, May 9, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 2,000, diesel dropped by LBP 3,000, and gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,354,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,394,000

Diesel: LBP 1,214,000

Gas canister: LBP 938,000