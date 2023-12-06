UN chief warns Gaza war may aggravate threats to global peace, security

World News
2023-12-06 | 12:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN chief warns Gaza war may aggravate threats to global peace, security
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN chief warns Gaza war may aggravate threats to global peace, security

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Wednesday that the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip "may aggravate existing threats to international peace and security."

Guterres invoked the rarely used Article 99 of the founding UN Charter that allows him to "bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

"We are facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system. The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region," Guterres wrote in a letter to the 15-member council.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

UN

Gaza

War

Israel

Threat

Global

Peace

Security

Antonio Guterres

LBCI Next
Chinese and US Foreign Ministers discuss Gaza situation in phone call
Russia rejects US proposal for release of two detained Americans
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-27

Chinese FM to hold Security Council meeting this week on Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-22

Abdollahian: Resistance in Gaza demonstrated the setbacks faced by the United States and Israel in the eyes of global public opinion

LBCI
World News
2023-11-16

UN right chief urges global probe into Israel-Hamas war violations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-07

Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:26

Zelensky Warns G7 Leaders: Putin Banking on Western Support Collapse for Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

Putin hails Saudi ties as he meets crown prince

LBCI
World News
12:21

US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes

LBCI
World News
11:17

UNHCR's Grandi: An exodus of Palestinians from Gaza would be 'catastrophic'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Blinken meets with Turkish Foreign Minister in Ankara

LBCI
World News
2023-12-02

Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude strikes Mindanao, Philippines

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Netanyahu: Hamas uses mosques to fortify military positions and endangers civilians

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-08

UN Special Coordinator voices deep concern over Blue Line exchange of fire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:43

Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:19

Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure

LBCI
Middle East News
06:07

Drone attack hit base housing US forces in Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More