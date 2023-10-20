News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The post-July 2006 war: A costly reminder
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20 | 11:42
High views
Share
Share
5
min
The post-July 2006 war: A costly reminder
In the aftermath of the 33-day war that Israel waged on Lebanon in July 2006, the devastating toll on the nation's infrastructure, economy, and population is vividly portrayed.
By the numbers, a report from the Finance Ministry issued two months after the war estimated the losses at LBP 2.419 billion, equivalent to $1.6 billion when Lebanon's economy was relatively stable and its currency was pegged at LBP 1,500 to the dollar.
When adjusted for 2023, these losses swell to $2.44 billion, considering Lebanon's current economic crisis, national currency devaluation, and unprecedented inflation.
Do you remember the scale of the damage inflicted on Lebanon's infrastructure and its people in 2006?
Over a million Lebanese were displaced during that war from 345 villages and towns that witnessed near-total destruction. A total of 17,853 homes were completely destroyed, with 2,686 suffering partial damage. Another 109,984 residential units were affected, making the total 130,523 housing units partially or entirely destroyed during the July war.
The damage extended beyond residential units, affecting various sectors and the entire infrastructure.
One of the most critical blows was Israel's targeting of Lebanon's main aerial gateway, Beirut Airport. The airport was closed to civilians, and its airspace was only open for international aid flights. It was not until the war's conclusion on August 17, 2006, that regular air travel resumed.
Despite initial airstrikes, the land borders remained open during the war. Lebanese citizens from the South and Bekaa regions sought refuge in Syria to escape the war.
The war's impacts were extensive, with 91 major bridges, 42 ferries, and secondary bridges and 620 kilometers of roads destroyed. More than that, in the July War, Israel deliberately cut the country's ties.
In 2006, an Arab League meeting was held to support Lebanon, but currently, Lebanon does not have a President or a government. At that time, Lebanon made Arab officials cry in grief over its reality.
When the guns fell silent, the time came for reconstruction. Lebanon received support from various Arab and international donors, and the bill for reconstruction reached approximately $2.3 billion. Major contributors included:
Saudi Arabia: $590 million (deposited into the Banque du Liban)
Qatar: $300 million
Kuwait: $82 million in aid, along with $185 million for projects (a total of $267 million)
Iran: $200 million for rebuilding the southern suburbs
The United Arab Emirates: $85 million ($15 million in aid and $70 million for projects)
Oman: $50 million
Iraq: $37 million
The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development: $10 million
Foreign contributions include:
The United States: $230 million
Spain: $25 million
Italy: $7 million, with an additional $10 million received through the United Nations and the Lebanese Recovery Fund.
Australia: $16 million
Canada: $12 million
Sweden: $10 million
Several other foreign nations also contributed, while numerous projects were financed and executed by various Arab and international organizations to rehabilitate different sectors and the infrastructure.
Even a third iteration of the Paris Conference was held, under the invitation of then-French President Jacques Chirac, to support Lebanon after the destruction wrought by the July war in a country already suffering from an economic crisis that was worsening year after year.
In Paris III, pledges of assistance for Lebanon reached a value of $7.5 billion. However, today, most of these nations have distanced themselves from Lebanon.
As the current war escalates, Lebanon has received warnings that being dragged into a war with Israel would incur a far greater cost than what it bore in July 2006, potentially turning it into a second Gaza.
Lebanon's economy and currency are in ruins, as the country is already in a state of collapse. Its only sources of income are remittances from its diaspora, and limited tourism revived in the past two years, as Lebanon lost trust in the East and West.
Given the prevailing international isolation, is there any rational belief that the nations that once stood by Lebanon in July 2006 would rush to its aid or convene conferences for its reconstruction? If it were to become a second Gaza, who would be there to help rebuild Lebanon?
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
July 2006 War
Cost
Reminder
Israel
South
Lebanon
Next
Iran's message through the Axis of Resistance: Regional war or warning to the US?
Impending ground operation in Gaza: Challenges and warnings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Israeli army is shelling targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Israeli army is shelling targets in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Silenced solidarity: How democratic nations restrict pro-Palestine protests
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
A lifeline in Gaza's water emergency: Accessing desalinated water
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
A lifeline in Gaza's water emergency: Accessing desalinated water
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Day 14 of Al-Aqsa Flood: Humanitarian aid convoys await the opening of the Rafah border crossing to Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Day 14 of Al-Aqsa Flood: Humanitarian aid convoys await the opening of the Rafah border crossing to Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church: A witness to Israeli destruction in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church: A witness to Israeli destruction in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-11
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
Press Highlights
2023-10-11
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
0
Lebanon News
08:51
Israeli army shells the outskirts of Kfarchouba and Bab al-Hadd near Al-Iman school
Lebanon News
08:51
Israeli army shells the outskirts of Kfarchouba and Bab al-Hadd near Al-Iman school
0
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-17
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Press Highlights
2023-10-17
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:40
Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers
Lebanon News
04:40
Lebanese Army on high alert: Deployment at border points in anticipation for any movement after Friday prayers
2
Lebanon News
10:42
Hezbollah strikes sites with rockets and weapons: Friday attack announced
Lebanon News
10:42
Hezbollah strikes sites with rockets and weapons: Friday attack announced
3
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
03:59
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Ukrainian Embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon, Dutch Government advises 'do not to travel'
Lebanon News
04:57
Ukrainian Embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon, Dutch Government advises 'do not to travel'
5
Lebanon News
16:36
The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line
Lebanon News
16:36
The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line
6
Variety and Tech
03:21
Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list
Variety and Tech
03:21
Lebanese village Douma earns its place on UNWTO's 2023 Best Tourism Villages list
7
Lebanon News
09:34
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli army positions in the occupied Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba hills
Lebanon News
09:34
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli army positions in the occupied Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba hills
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Israel's northern border under pressure: Balancing Gaza and Lebanese fronts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More