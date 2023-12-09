News
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
US Appeals Court Upholds Restrictions Preventing Trump from Publicly Speaking on 2020 Election Case
World News
2023-12-09 | 03:51
US Appeals Court Upholds Restrictions Preventing Trump from Publicly Speaking on 2020 Election Case
A federal appeals court in the United States on Friday upheld a significant portion of the restrictions that prohibit making public statements in the trial of former President Donald Trump in the case of election interference.
Judge Patricia Millett, who authored the unanimous opinion by a panel of three judges in the Washington, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, stated, "We do not permit such orders to be trifled with." She added, "Mr. Trump is a former president and a current presidential candidate, and there is a strong public interest in what he has to say.
World News
Trump
US
Elections
