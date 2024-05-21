Macron to head to New Caledonia on Tuesday

2024-05-21 | 06:18
Macron to head to New Caledonia on Tuesday
Macron to head to New Caledonia on Tuesday

French President Emmanuel Macron will head to the French archipelago of New Caledonia "starting this evening" on Tuesday, which has been experiencing violence for days due to a controversial electoral reform, according to government spokesperson Prisca Thévenot.

Thévenot said, "The President of the Republic announced in a government meeting that he will go. He will head there starting this evening."

AFP

World News

Emmanuel Macron

New Caledonia

France

Prisca Thévenot

Violence

