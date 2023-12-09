Putin thanks Egypt's el-Sisi for Gaza help in call on eve of election

2023-12-09 | 08:27
Putin thanks Egypt&#39;s el-Sisi for Gaza help in call on eve of election
Putin thanks Egypt's el-Sisi for Gaza help in call on eve of election

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Gaza in a phone call on Saturday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Kremlin said, on the eve of an election in which el-Sisi is set to win six more years in power.

The Kremlin said Putin, who announced on Friday that he too would seek a new term in March, briefed el-Sisi on his talks this week with leaders from Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.


Reuters

