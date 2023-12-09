The Spanish Minister for Ecological Transition denounced on Saturday the position of the OPEC organization, describing it as "disgusting" after the organization urged its members and allies to "preemptively reject" any agreement targeting fossil fuels in the climate negotiations at the 28th Conference of the Parties.



Teresa Ribera, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union Council, stated, "I find it disgusting that OPEC countries oppose setting standards where they should be" regarding climate issues. The Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) urgently called on members and partners to "preemptively reject" any agreement targeting fossil fuels in the climate negotiations at the COP28 conference in Dubai, according to a message seen by Agence France-Presse on Friday.

AFP