Russian forces confirm 'significant' progress in southern Ukraine

World News
2023-12-12 | 03:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian forces confirm &#39;significant&#39; progress in southern Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian forces confirm 'significant' progress in southern Ukraine

The Russian army has made "significant" progress in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine, as confirmed by Moscow-appointed governor Yevgeny Balitsky. 

The Russian official stated via Telegram, "Our units have made significant advances northeast of Novopokrovka," while Russian forces intensify attacks along the front following the widespread failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. 

AFP   
 

World News

Russia

Army

Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine

Moscow

Yevgeny Balitsky

LBCI Next
Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls
Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-01

Russian Defense Minister: The Russian army advances "in all directions" in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-10-30

Ukraine army announces strike of Russian air defense system in Crimea

LBCI
World News
2023-10-15

Putin says Russian army improving its positions along front line in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-12-10

Asked about peace talks, Russia's Lavrov says: Ask Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:33

France to host meeting on tackling Hamas financing, online activities

LBCI
World News
07:16

French frigate destroyed drone that targeted Norwegian tanker

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:16

Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls

LBCI
World News
14:42

Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-27

Qatari mediator announces extension of Israel-Hamas truce for two days

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-07

AFP: Israeli raids destroy several towers in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

The Colombian forces and the 'National Liberation Army' suspend fighting starting from Thursday

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Israeli Army: We took control of all of Gaza envelope area

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion

LBCI
Middle East News
01:34

Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:43

Lebanon Joins Global Strike in Solidarity with Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Gaza's security solely Israel's responsibility after war

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:59

Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More