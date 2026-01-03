Trump says Venezuela's Maduro captured after strikes

World News
03-01-2026 | 05:18
High views
Trump says Venezuela's Maduro captured after strikes

The U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, who has been taken out of the country, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

The U.S. has not made such a direct intervention in Latin America since the invasion of Panama in 1989 to depose military leader Manuel Noriega.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Venezuelan government.

The U.S. has accused Maduro of running a "narco-state" and rigging an election. The Venezuelan leader, who succeeded Hugo Chavez to take power in 2013, has said Washington wants to take control of its oil reserves, the largest in the world.

Reuters

World News

United States

Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro

Donald Trump

US State Dept deputy chief declares 'new dawn' for Venezuela
Explosions heard in Venezuela's capital: AFP
