News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
19
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
19
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations
Lebanon News
08-01-2026 | 02:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations
The Lebanese army reaffirmed its full commitment to assuming exclusive responsibility for maintaining security and stability across the country, particularly south of the Litani River.
In a statement released Thursday, the military said it is carrying out its duties in coordination with other security agencies, in line with the Lebanese constitution, applicable laws, political authorities’ decisions, and relevant international resolutions.
The aim, it said, is to restore security along the southern border and prevent the area from being used for any military activity, as part of the state’s decision to extend its authority across all Lebanese territory using its own forces.
The army noted that its plan to consolidate control over weapons has reached an advanced stage, following the successful achievement of the objectives of the first phase. This phase focused on expanding the army’s operational presence, securing vital areas, and establishing control over territories now under its authority in the sector south of the Litani, excluding areas and sites still under Israeli occupation.
Operations in the area remain ongoing, the statement said, until the completion of work related to unexploded ordnance and tunnels, with the goal of firmly preventing armed groups from rebuilding their capabilities.
The army also announced that it will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the first phase, which will serve as the basis for determining the course of subsequent phases.
The military warned that continued Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory, the occupation of several sites inside Lebanon, the establishment of buffer zones restricting access to certain areas, and daily violations of the ceasefire agreement are negatively affecting mission implementation, particularly near these areas.
These factors, it said, hinder the extension of state authority and the exclusive control of weapons by Lebanon’s armed forces.
The army added that delays in the delivery of promised military capabilities are also affecting the pace of operations.
It stressed that these combined challenges require urgent and serious treatment, as they are essential to enabling the army to complete its tasks in a responsible, gradual, and coordinated manner that serves the national interest and safeguards sovereignty and stability.
The statement further confirmed continued coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, thanking countries contributing to UNIFIL and commending the work of the American and French teams within the mechanism.
The army also praised the awareness and cooperation of residents in southern Lebanon, saying their commitment to security and stability was a key factor in the success of the first phase and reflected deep mutual trust between citizens and the military institution.
It also paid tribute to service members for their exceptional efforts and sacrifices, achieved despite harsh working conditions, mine and explosive threats, and Israeli attacks targeting areas of deployment.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Ceasefire
Lebanese Army
Litani River
UNIFIL
Next
Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys
Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-17
Tarek Mitri says Lebanese Army ready for next phase of weapons consolidation
Lebanon News
2025-12-17
Tarek Mitri says Lebanese Army ready for next phase of weapons consolidation
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-23
Lebanese Army Chief: First phase of army plan to be completed
Lebanon News
2025-12-23
Lebanese Army Chief: First phase of army plan to be completed
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah rocket unit's weapons caches in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-19
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah rocket unit's weapons caches in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-04
Sources to LBCI: Army Commander presents operations report to Cabinet, says first phase of plan nearing completion
Lebanon News
2025-12-04
Sources to LBCI: Army Commander presents operations report to Cabinet, says first phase of plan nearing completion
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:07
UN Peacekeeping Chief concludes Lebanon visit, reaffirms UNIFIL role until 2026
Lebanon News
08:07
UN Peacekeeping Chief concludes Lebanon visit, reaffirms UNIFIL role until 2026
0
Lebanon News
07:44
PM Salam praises army’s progress on weapons control plan, urges support for next phase
Lebanon News
07:44
PM Salam praises army’s progress on weapons control plan, urges support for next phase
0
Lebanon Economy
06:27
Lebanon’s central bank moves to reclaim misused funds, governor says
Lebanon Economy
06:27
Lebanon’s central bank moves to reclaim misused funds, governor says
0
Middle East News
05:41
Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'
Middle East News
05:41
Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10
US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups
0
World News
2025-09-25
France former leader Sarkozy convicted of criminal conspiracy
World News
2025-09-25
France former leader Sarkozy convicted of criminal conspiracy
0
World News
07:10
Pope Leo urges Catholic cardinals to create more inclusive Church
World News
07:10
Pope Leo urges Catholic cardinals to create more inclusive Church
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel recalculates its next strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel recalculates its next strike
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south
4
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
5
Lebanon News
02:01
Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations
Lebanon News
02:01
Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations
6
Lebanon News
10:10
Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns
Lebanon News
10:10
Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns
7
Lebanon News
01:24
Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut
Lebanon News
01:24
Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut
8
Lebanon News
03:04
Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys
Lebanon News
03:04
Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More