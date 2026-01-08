Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations

Lebanon News
08-01-2026 | 02:01
High views
Lebanon&#39;s army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations
Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations

The Lebanese army reaffirmed its full commitment to assuming exclusive responsibility for maintaining security and stability across the country, particularly south of the Litani River.

In a statement released Thursday, the military said it is carrying out its duties in coordination with other security agencies, in line with the Lebanese constitution, applicable laws, political authorities’ decisions, and relevant international resolutions. 

The aim, it said, is to restore security along the southern border and prevent the area from being used for any military activity, as part of the state’s decision to extend its authority across all Lebanese territory using its own forces.

The army noted that its plan to consolidate control over weapons has reached an advanced stage, following the successful achievement of the objectives of the first phase. This phase focused on expanding the army’s operational presence, securing vital areas, and establishing control over territories now under its authority in the sector south of the Litani, excluding areas and sites still under Israeli occupation.

Operations in the area remain ongoing, the statement said, until the completion of work related to unexploded ordnance and tunnels, with the goal of firmly preventing armed groups from rebuilding their capabilities.

The army also announced that it will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the first phase, which will serve as the basis for determining the course of subsequent phases.

The military warned that continued Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory, the occupation of several sites inside Lebanon, the establishment of buffer zones restricting access to certain areas, and daily violations of the ceasefire agreement are negatively affecting mission implementation, particularly near these areas. 

These factors, it said, hinder the extension of state authority and the exclusive control of weapons by Lebanon’s armed forces.

The army added that delays in the delivery of promised military capabilities are also affecting the pace of operations.

It stressed that these combined challenges require urgent and serious treatment, as they are essential to enabling the army to complete its tasks in a responsible, gradual, and coordinated manner that serves the national interest and safeguards sovereignty and stability.

The statement further confirmed continued coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, thanking countries contributing to UNIFIL and commending the work of the American and French teams within the mechanism.

The army also praised the awareness and cooperation of residents in southern Lebanon, saying their commitment to security and stability was a key factor in the success of the first phase and reflected deep mutual trust between citizens and the military institution. 

It also paid tribute to service members for their exceptional efforts and sacrifices, achieved despite harsh working conditions, mine and explosive threats, and Israeli attacks targeting areas of deployment.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Ceasefire

Lebanese Army

Litani River

UNIFIL

Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys
Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut
