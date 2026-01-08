Macron accuses US of 'turning away' from allies

08-01-2026 | 07:20
Macron accuses US of &#39;turning away&#39; from allies
Macron accuses US of 'turning away' from allies

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the United States was "breaking free from international rules" and "gradually turning away" from some of its allies.

"Multilateral institutions are functioning less and less effectively," Macron said in his annual speech to French ambassadors. "We are living in a world of great powers with a real temptation to divide up the world."

AFP

