Biden hails COP28 climate agreement as 'historic step’

World News
2023-12-13 | 14:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden hails COP28 climate agreement as &#39;historic step’
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden hails COP28 climate agreement as 'historic step’

US President Joe Biden praised the agreement reached during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Wednesday, considering it a "historic step" towards abandoning fossil fuels.

Biden stated, "We still have a lot of work ahead of us" to limit global warming, but "today's result brings us closer to that goal with a significant step."

AFP

World News

Variety and Tech

Joe Biden

United States

COP28

Climate

Global Warming

LBCI Next
North Korea hosts Russia delegation for talks on economic cooperation
Pentagon: Houthi attacks require international solution
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

UAE's triumph at COP28: Charting a new course for climate action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-12

Stalemate at COP28: Countries Struggle to Reach Consensus on Climate Agreement

LBCI
World News
2023-12-04

COP28 President Al-Jaber: We very much respect climate science

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03

COP28: The link between climate change and health

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:42

US expresses 'concerns' to Israel over civilian casualties in Gaza

LBCI
World News
11:24

Biden meets with families of US hostages held in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

US-Israel relations: Past and present of US-Israel dynamics during war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Turning tables: UN General Assembly votes reflect changing dynamics in Gaza war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-20

Guterres: The Climate Crisis Has Opened the Gates of Hell

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-26

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2023-10-15

Blinken is sure that aid will cross from Egypt to Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-14

The Ongoing Border Challenge: Lebanese-Syrian Smuggling Dilemma

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More