Zelensky makes surprise visit to Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky embarked on an unexpected visit to Germany on Thursday, as Kyiv exerts pressure on its Western allies to continue providing assistance in the face of the Russian onslaught.



A spokesperson for the police informed AFP that "Zelensky has appointments in the Rhine-Main area" around the city of Frankfurt in western Germany.



Sergei Nikiforov, a spokesperson for Zelensky, stated that "the purpose of the visit is to head to the Wiesbaden military base (west) where assistance from allies to Ukraine is being coordinated."



The United States established a coordination center in 2022 to aid Ukraine in the city of Klay.



Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky urged European leaders gathered in Brussels not to abandon Ukraine and to demonstrate unity by sending a clear message of support to his country, which has been at war with Russia for nearly two years.



In a video address to the assembled European leaders in Brussels, Zelensky said, "I ask one thing from you: not to betray the citizens and their faith in Europe."





AFP