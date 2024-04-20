Zelensky tells NATO: Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot air defense systems

2024-04-20 | 06:11
Zelensky tells NATO: Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot air defense systems

President Volodymyr Zelensky told NATO members that Ukraine needed a minimum of seven Patriot or other high-end air defense systems to counter Russian air strikes, exhorting them to step up their military assistance for Kyiv.

In an emotional speech by video link to the NATO-Ukraine Council, the Ukrainian leader described the current level of foreign aid as "very limited" and said Israel had not been left to fend for itself during Iran's massive air strike on Saturday.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin must be brought down to earth, and our sky must become safe again.. And it depends fully on your choice... (the) choice whether we are indeed allies," Zelensky said in his speech.

Russia has increased its long-range bombardment of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and its cities in recent weeks, ratcheting up the pressure on Kyiv as Moscow's more numerous and better equipped forces slowly advance on the battlefield in the east.


Reuters

