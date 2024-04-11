Zelenskyy says Russia launched over 40 missiles and 40 drones at Ukraine overnight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Russia launched more than 40 missiles and 40 drones at Ukraine overnight, targeting "vital facilities."



Zelenskyy clarified via the "X" platform, "Overnight, Russia fired more than forty missiles and about forty drones at Ukraine. [...] Some missiles and "Shahed" drones were successfully shot down. Unfortunately, only a part of them. Russian terrorists have once again targeted critical infrastructure."



AFP