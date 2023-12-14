Russia reports downing nine Ukrainian drones near Moscow

2023-12-14 | 03:06
Russia reports downing nine Ukrainian drones near Moscow
Russia reports downing nine Ukrainian drones near Moscow

Russia announced on Thursday that its air defenses had shot down nine Ukrainian drones heading towards the capital, hours before a much-anticipated press conference by Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

The Ministry of Defense stated in a press release that "air defense units successfully destroyed and intercepted nine Ukrainian drones over the territories of the Kaluga and Moscow regions," holding Kyiv responsible for the attack. 

