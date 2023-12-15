The Houthis attack ship in the Red Sea: US official

2023-12-15 | 04:07
LBCI
The Houthis attack ship in the Red Sea: US official
The Houthis attack ship in the Red Sea: US official

A projectile launched from an area under Houthi control in Yemen hit a cargo ship in the Red Sea on Friday, according to a US official and intelligence sources, following a series of similar attacks. 

The US official at the Department of Defense told Agence France-Presse, "We are aware that something launched from an area under Houthi control in Yemen struck this vessel, which was damaged. Information indicates a fire broke out." 

AFP   
 

