Washington Urges Israel to Scale Down Operations in Gaza

A White House spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that the United States is pushing Israel to reduce the intensity of its operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as President Joe Biden urged the Israeli state to exert more efforts to protect civilians.

John Kirby, the spokesperson for the National Security Council at the White House, stated during a press conference that Jake Sullivan posed "tough questions" to Israeli officials about the progress of their attack in the Gaza Strip during his visit to Israel on Thursday.

The US National Security Advisor discussed the possibility of the Israeli offensive in Gaza transitioning to "less intense operations" in the "near future.

AFP