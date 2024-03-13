News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
Lebanon News
2024-03-13 | 04:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
A drone attacked the road of Hosh, located south of the city of Tyre. The target of the attack was a car, resulting in its ignition.
Upon receiving reports of the attack, ambulances swiftly rushed to assist.
Lebanon News
Drone
Car
Tyre
South
Lebanon
Attack
Hosh
Next
Bou Habib files complaint against Israel for targeting civilians near southern border
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll rises to 31,272 people in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:38
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll rises to 31,272 people in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
International efforts to deliver aid to Gaza and condemnation of using hunger as 'war weapon'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
International efforts to deliver aid to Gaza and condemnation of using hunger as 'war weapon'
0
World News
06:15
Pope Francis again condemns 'madness of war'
World News
06:15
Pope Francis again condemns 'madness of war'
0
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member
0
Lebanon News
05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
Lebanon News
05:27
Two civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Tyre-Hosh road
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Bou Habib files complaint against Israel for targeting civilians near southern border
Lebanon News
04:45
Bou Habib files complaint against Israel for targeting civilians near southern border
0
Press Highlights
02:58
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
Press Highlights
02:58
Strategic alliances: Hamas' outreach to Hezbollah amid negotiation standstill
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-25
North Korea expresses support for Moscow over mutiny
World News
2023-06-25
North Korea expresses support for Moscow over mutiny
0
World News
2023-09-10
Moscow destroys three Ukrainian speedboats in Black Sea
World News
2023-09-10
Moscow destroys three Ukrainian speedboats in Black Sea
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Resolution 1701 adherence: Maronite patriarch warns against Lebanon's 'entanglement' in Gaza conflict
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:42
Gaza conflict claims 'staggering' number of children: UNRWA chief reveals toll
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:42
Gaza conflict claims 'staggering' number of children: UNRWA chief reveals toll
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:24
Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan
Lebanon News
09:24
Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan
2
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
14:29
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:29
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
4
Lebanon News
09:44
Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day
Lebanon News
09:44
Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
6
Middle East News
10:33
Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months
Middle East News
10:33
Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months
7
Lebanon News
07:09
Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek
Lebanon News
07:09
Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek
8
Lebanon News
13:12
Army Command: Specialized unit examining unexploded rocket found in Hrajel
Lebanon News
13:12
Army Command: Specialized unit examining unexploded rocket found in Hrajel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More