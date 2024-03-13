Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire

2024-03-13 | 04:04
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire
0min
Drone targets car south of Tyre, ignites fire

A drone attacked the road of Hosh, located south of the city of Tyre. The target of the attack was a car, resulting in its ignition.

Upon receiving reports of the attack, ambulances swiftly rushed to assist.

Lebanon News

Drone

Car

Tyre

South

Lebanon

Attack

Hosh

