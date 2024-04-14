A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Iran has named its military campaign against Israel "True Promise," fulfilling its vow to retaliate after its consulate in Damascus was targeted. Shortly before midnight on Saturday, Iran deployed a fleet of attack drones, including the Shahed 136 model, as reported by Iran's Mehr News Agency. This drone can travel up to 2,500 km, reaching speeds of 185 km/h and carrying a warhead weighing between 30 and 50 kg.



As the drones neared Israel, Iran also launched cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, notably the Khaibar 4 missile, which has a range of up to 2,000 km and carries a 1,500 kg warhead, traveling at a speed of 163 km per minute. The distance from western Iran to Israel is about 1,700 km, with the projectiles crossing the airspace of Iraq, Syria, and Jordan.



In total, Iran utilized 185 drones, 110 ballistic missiles, and 36 cruise missiles. Iran claims that half of its projectiles accurately hit their targets. However, the Israeli military confirmed it intercepted 99% of the drones and all of the cruise missiles, with only 7 of the 110 ballistic missiles impacting the Nevatim Airbase in the Negev Desert. This base was linked to the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, according to IRNA. The Israeli military stated that these missiles caused only minor damage to the base's infrastructure, which resumed operations on Sunday morning, as shown in videos shared by Israeli military accounts.



Israel was not alone in intercepting the Iranian arsenal. The US President announced that American forces in the region shot down several drones. The Israeli military also reported that French and British defenses participated in the interception efforts, while the Jordanian government stated that its air force intercepted several objects that entered its airspace, preventing any threat to civilian safety. Some shrapnel landed in various locations across the kingdom, fortunately without causing injuries.



A lingering question remains: How were the projectiles intercepted? If the interceptions occurred over the airspace of Iraq, Syria, Jordan, and Israel, why were defense systems also observed operating in Lebanese airspace?



The Iranian operation lasted five hours and, according to Israeli media, cost Israel over one billion dollars. The spotlight continues to focus on the conflict zone, which alternates between periods of calm and escalation.