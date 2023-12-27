Washington discusses with Israel the transition to a 'different phase' in Gaza war

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer in Washington on Tuesday the issue of Israel transitioning to a "different phase" in the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to a White House official.



The official, requesting not to disclose his name, stated that Sullivan discussed with Dermer, close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "moving to a new phase in the war to focus on important Hamas targets."



He added that the talks between the US and Israeli officials also addressed "practical steps to improve the humanitarian situation and reduce harm to civilians," as well as "efforts" aimed at enhancing opportunities to release hostages still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



The United States, the historical ally of the State of Israel, increasingly insists that the Israeli army prioritize surgical strikes in its military operations in the Gaza Strip to cause the least possible number of civilian casualties.



The meeting between Sullivan and Dermer came just hours after Israeli army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi warned that the war between his army and Hamas, ongoing since October 7th, will continue "for several more months."



According to a second official at the White House, the meeting between Sullivan and Dermer also addressed the need "to prepare for the day after (the end of the war), including governance and security issues in Gaza, finding a political horizon for the Palestinians, and continuing to work on normalization."



The war between Israel and Hamas has led to the suspension of efforts seeking to reach an agreement to normalize relations between the State of Israel and Saudi Arabia.



AFP