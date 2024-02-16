Prime Minister Najib Mikati reiterated, "Lebanon will remain committed to all United Nations resolutions, and it is Israel's responsibility to implement these resolutions, cease its aggression in the south, stop violating Lebanese sovereignty, and withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territories."



He affirmed, "While Lebanon emphasizes the need for stability in the region and calls on all parties to refrain from escalation, we find Israel continuing its aggression, prompting us to question the steps taken by the international community to stop this ongoing aggression."



The Prime Minister's remarks came during his speech at the "60th Munich Security Conference" opening session in Germany, under the title "Protecting Innocents and Volunteers in Relief during Wars."



Mikati stated in his speech: "While Lebanon emphasizes the necessity of stability in the region and urges all parties to refrain from escalation, Israel persists in its aggression, leading us to inquire about the measures taken by the international community to halt this escalating aggression."



"Just two days ago, a family in southern Lebanon consisting of 7 individuals, including children and women, was targeted. The killing and targeting of innocent children, women, and elderly individuals constitute a crime against humanity," he continued.



He asked, "Have we not all realized, after the devastating effects of endless wars, lost generations, forced displacement, refugee crises, and the transition from one conflict to another?"



Mikati added, "The periodic wars and conflicts in the Middle East, along with their global ramifications, will not end without a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with sovereignty."



In addition, he emphasized that Lebanon is committed and will always remain committed to all United Nations resolutions. It is Israel's responsibility to implement these resolutions, cease its aggression in the south, stop violating Lebanese sovereignty, and withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territories.



He pointed out that "protecting the innocent and volunteers is based on a plan that primarily involves adherence to international humanitarian law, whereby all parties must respect and adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers."



He called for "ensuring safe passage for humanitarian organizations, stating that all parties must allow humanitarian organizations to access and provide assistance to civilians in need without hindrance."



He focused on "protecting civilian infrastructure by refraining from targeting civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, schools, and other essential services, and ensuring the protection of these facilities from harm."



Moreover, he stressed the "need to pay special attention to protecting the most vulnerable population groups, such as children, women, and the elderly, who are particularly at risk during conflicts" and "called for accountability for any violations of international humanitarian law, including attacks on civilians and humanitarian workers."



Mikati called on "international entities to support peace-building efforts and assist in preventing and resolving conflicts and protecting civilians from harm."