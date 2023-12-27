Ukrainian authorities: Casualty in latest Russian drone attack

2023-12-27 | 03:39
Ukrainian authorities: Casualty in latest Russian drone attack
Ukrainian authorities: Casualty in latest Russian drone attack

Ukrainian authorities announced on Wednesday that an individual was killed in the latest Russian attack using dozens of drones on the country overnight.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia deployed a total of 46 Iranian-made drones, of which Ukrainian air defense systems successfully downed 32.

They added that most of the drones that were not intercepted targeted areas near the frontlines, primarily focusing on the Kherson region in the south of the country.

The governor of the Odesa region in Ukraine stated that a 35-year-old man was killed due to shrapnel from a downed drone in a residential area. The Ministry of Interior reported four others injured, including a six-year-old child.

No further reports have been received about additional casualties or injuries. The Air Force stated that the military successfully downed drones over central, southern, and western regions of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Interior, in a separate report, mentioned that shelling during the night in the city of Kherson resulted in one fatality.

Reuters

