White House: Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken

World News
2023-12-26 | 10:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House: Israel&#39;s strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
White House: Israel's strategic affairs minister to meet Blinken

The White House said that Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will meet later Tuesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to discuss the conflict in Gaza and the return of hostages held by Hamas.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Ron Dermer

Antony Blinken

United States

Minister

Strategic Affairs

White House

Jake Sullivan

LBCI Next
Ukraine announces destruction of Russian navy vessel in Crimea
Russian-backed union signs free trade pact with Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister: If Hezbollah chooses escalation, we are compelled to respond

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Israeli Defense Minister alludes to revenge actions in Iraq, Yemen, and Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-15

White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-14

Israeli Defense Minister warns the war in Gaza 'will take more than a few months'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:21

Israeli Foreign Ministry: Cooperating with India regarding explosion near our embassy in New Delhi

LBCI
World News
08:50

UN expresses its 'deep concern' about the ongoing Israeli shelling in Gaza

LBCI
World News
07:46

Zelensky thanks air force after strike on Russian ship

LBCI
World News
06:43

Azerbaijan announces expulsion of two French diplomats

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-20

Israel and Hamas show signs of 'readiness' for a new truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13

Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:09

Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-26

Al Jazeera: Israeli artillery shelling targets eastern Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

US-Israel relations in the balance: Biden's 'last-minute call' thwarts Israeli preemptive strike on Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Israeli injured in Hezbollah strike on Western Galilee

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Anticipating the new year: Lebanon's hopes for peace, a president, and institutional 'revival'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Hezbollah says targeted monitoring room near Shomera barracks

LBCI
Middle East News
05:27

Israeli soldier dies from wounds incurred at Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:41

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:06

Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:09

Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More