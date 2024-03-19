US agrees on possible Javelin missile sale to Morocco, say Pentagon

2024-03-19 | 15:26
US agrees on possible Javelin missile sale to Morocco, say Pentagon
US agrees on possible Javelin missile sale to Morocco, say Pentagon

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of Javelin missiles and related equipment to Morocco for an estimated cost of $260 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The prime contractors of the anti-tank missiles are Lockheed Martin and RTX Corp, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Reuters
 

