The Kremlin said on Wednesday that any new assistance provided by the European Union to Ukraine will not affect the outcome of the conflict there, and that such expenditures will only harm the European economy.



Regarding the European Union's plans to provide 20 billion euros ($22.10 billion) to Ukraine, which avoids opposition from Hungary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that it is up to the taxpayers in the European Union to realize that their money is being spent in vain.



Reuters