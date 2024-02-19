Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid

2024-02-19 | 12:08
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
2min
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian.

While the United States has spent billions on military aid to Ukraine, it is interesting to note that the war between Russia and Ukraine has benefited the US economy rather than causing financial losses. 

Despite significant opposition to passing a law related to approving aid to Ukraine, the striking irony is that of the $60 billion allocated for Ukraine, more than 60 percent goes back to the US economy.

According to an article published in The Wall Street Journal, the production in the US defense sector increased by 17.5 percent since Russia initiated the war on Ukraine.

This is not surprising as the weapons and equipment sent by the US to Ukraine are manufactured domestically; this is in addition to the increasing demand from European countries for American weapons, both for self-defense and to supply Ukraine.

According to a study by the Yale School of Management, major arms manufacturers in the country invested tens of billions in over 100 new factories as a result of the war. 

This has created thousands of jobs directly in at least 38 states while manufacturing components are sourced from all 50 states.

In other words, when it comes to Ukraine, dollars are flowing into the United States.
 

