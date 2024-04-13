News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin says aborted peace deal could be basis for Ukraine talks
World News
2024-04-13 | 01:08
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Kremlin says aborted peace deal could be basis for Ukraine talks
An aborted 2022 peace deal between Russia and Ukraine could be the basis for new negotiations but there is no sign that Kyiv is ready for talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia and Ukraine were on the verge of agreeing on a deal to end hostilities at talks in Istanbul in April 2022, but that Ukraine backed away from it once Russian troops fell back from near Kyiv.
The deal is reported to have included clauses demanding that Ukraine adopt a geopolitically neutral status and not join NATO, limit the size of its armed forces, and grant a special status to eastern Ukraine - all things which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made clear he opposes.
In remarks on Thursday, Putin again raised the subject of potential peace talks and said he was open to what he called realistic negotiations.
But he is opposed to the two-day high-level conference to be hosted by Switzerland in June at Ukraine's request that seeks to achieve peace, saying it is pointless if Russia does not take part.
In Putin's view, the meeting does not take new realities into account, including Moscow's annexation of new territory in Ukraine.
Zelensky, meeting with students in western Ukraine on Friday, appeared to rule out using the 2022 talks as a basis for further discussions, saying the meetings at the time were not talks in a true sense.
The Ukrainian president said "no," when asked whether the 2022 talks in Belarus and Turkey had the potential to stop the war.
"Negotiations are when two sides want to come to an agreement. There are different aspects, but when there are two sides," he said in a video posted on his website.
"But when one side in any case, regardless of the country or the city, gives you an ultimatum, that is not negotiations."
A senior Ukrainian official has acknowledged that the two sides were close to an agreement in Turkey in 2022 but said Kyiv took the proposal no further because it did not trust the Russian side to carry out any agreement.
Peskov, Putin's spokesman, said a lot had changed since 2022, including what he said was the addition to Russian territory of four new regions, a reference to the parts of Ukraine that Moscow has claimed as its own.
But Peskov said the aborted Istanbul deal could still be the basis for new talks and that Russia was ready for that. When asked if Moscow sensed any readiness from the Ukrainian side for talks, however, Peskov said: "No, we don't sense that."
Ukraine says it wants all of its territory back, including Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and for every Russian soldier to leave its territory. It is trying to drive international talks on its stance which exclude Russia.
Reuters
World News
Peace
Deal
Russia
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov
Vladimir Putin
Next
Police shut down pro-Palestinian gathering in Germany
Somalia refuses to accept Ethiopian naval base
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-26
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
World News
2024-03-26
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
0
World News
2024-03-23
Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine
World News
2024-03-23
Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine
0
World News
2024-03-11
Kremlin refrains from commenting on report US prepared for the Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine
World News
2024-03-11
Kremlin refrains from commenting on report US prepared for the Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-02-27
Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine
World News
2024-02-27
Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:49
Gunmen kill nine men after abduction in Pakistan
World News
03:49
Gunmen kill nine men after abduction in Pakistan
0
World News
02:42
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang
World News
02:42
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang
0
World News
02:29
US, Japan, Philippines trilateral deal to change dynamic in South China Sea
World News
02:29
US, Japan, Philippines trilateral deal to change dynamic in South China Sea
0
World News
02:05
Macron and Scholz call for rebalancing trade relations with China
World News
02:05
Macron and Scholz call for rebalancing trade relations with China
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24
Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille
0
World News
2024-04-09
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court
World News
2024-04-09
Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court
0
Middle East News
04:26
One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Turkey
Middle East News
04:26
One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Turkey
0
Middle East News
00:24
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state
Middle East News
00:24
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
2
Lebanon News
07:41
Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction
Lebanon News
07:41
Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction
3
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
5
Lebanon News
09:24
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts
Lebanon News
09:24
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts
6
Middle East News
09:36
Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours
Middle East News
09:36
Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions
8
Middle East News
06:20
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Middle East News
06:20
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More