Russia says Ukrainian strike on Belgorod 'will not go unpunished'

World News
2023-12-30 | 10:51
Russia says Ukrainian strike on Belgorod 'will not go unpunished'
Russia says Ukrainian strike on Belgorod 'will not go unpunished'

Russia said Saturday that a Ukrainian strike on the city of Belgorod "would not go unpunished," holding the Ukrainian army responsible for it.

The ministry said on Telegram, "This offense will not go unpunished," confirming that it had intercepted two missiles and "most" of the rockets fired at the city.

