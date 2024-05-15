US imposes sanctions on two commanders of Sudan's paramilitary RSF

2024-05-15 | 11:30
US imposes sanctions on two commanders of Sudan&#39;s paramilitary RSF
US imposes sanctions on two commanders of Sudan's paramilitary RSF

The United States Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday that it has imposed sanctions on two top commanders of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following attacks in North Darfur.

The commanders who were sanctioned are major general Osman Mohamed Hamid Mohamed, who is the RSF's head of operations, and the group's RSF Central Darfur commander Ali Yagoub Gibril, the statement said.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Treasury Department

Sanctions

Sudan

Rapid Support Forces

