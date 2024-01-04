US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces

World News
2024-01-04 | 08:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces

A US official confirmed on Thursday that the US military conducted a targeted strike in Baghdad, aiming at an Iraqi faction commander suspected of orchestrating attacks on US forces.

World News

Middle East News

US

Military

Baghdad

Iraqi

Attacks

Forces

LBCI Next
Blinken to visit Israel, other Middle East capitals amid Gaza conflict
Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Diverse political and sectarian unity: The funeral procession of Saleh al-Arouri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
World News
11:12

US and French Foreign Ministers discuss measures to prevent escalation in Lebanon and Iran

LBCI
World News
03:28

Washington, allies warn the Houthis of attacks' consequences on ships while disrupting trade in Red Sea

LBCI
World News
03:05

US education official resigns over Biden’s handling of the Gaza conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-24

A four-day truce between Hamas and Israel begins

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese PM condemns Israeli attacks and urges UN action in meeting with UNIFIL head

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-03

Iran's state media reports explosions near Soleimani's tomb during ceremony

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Hezbollah 'loses' four members, including key figure Hussein Yazbek, in Naqoura attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Miller refutes accusations: US, Israel not involved in Iran explosions; says US not notified of al-Arouri assassination

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:35

How will Hezbollah respond to the killing of al-Arouri?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Bodies of Al-Arouri and Al-Aqraa arrive at Imam Ali Mosque in Tariq el Jdideh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Terror attacks shake Iran: Hundreds of casualties in two explosions near Soleimani's tomb

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More