US says it was not notified in advance of Israeli strike in Beirut: Axios

According to Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, a senior U.S. official said Israel did not notify Washington before its recent strike in Beirut, and the U.S. was informed only after the operation was carried out.



A second senior U.S. official noted that while Washington had known for several days that Israel was planning to escalate strikes in Lebanon, it was unaware of the exact timing, location, or target of the attack.