War-torn Wazzani works to bring water—and life—back to Lebanon's south
News Bulletin Reports
31-10-2025 | 13:59
War-torn Wazzani works to bring water—and life—back to Lebanon's south
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The recent Israeli war destroyed much of the infrastructure and disrupted life in Lebanon’s border villages, cutting off those who wanted to return.
In the town of Wazzani—named after the river that runs alongside it—and neighboring villages, residents now face a water crisis.
The war destroyed the Wazzani water pumping station, and scenes following the Israeli withdrawal show how it was blown up. Yet from the heart of the spring, repair work on the pump began, aiming to bring life back to the area.
Restoring water pumping from the Wazzani spring marks an important first phase, but the second phase proved more complex. The Maysat station in Wazzani suffered major damage, including the destruction of its main water reservoir, the shelling of other tanks, and damage to the pumps and the facility building.
Water pumping has not yet resumed to supply the 34 villages that rely on the Wazzani station, as work continues to repair the facility and the connected stations that distribute water.
Efforts are ongoing to restore water to the villages before the end of the year, led by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the South Lebanon Water Establishment.
There is a determination to repair other infrastructure as well, to strengthen residents’ resilience and encourage the return of displaced families — but the real test will be ensuring these facilities are not targeted again.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Israel
Water
War
Wazzani
South Lebanon
Ceasefire breaches: Israel reviews Lebanon strategy amid concerns over Hezbollah and Lebanese Army
Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?
