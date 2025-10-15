Three Israeli airstrikes target the town of Seddiqine

Lebanon News
15-10-2025 | 11:33
Three Israeli airstrikes target the town of Seddiqine
0min
Three Israeli airstrikes target the town of Seddiqine

Three Israeli airstrikes struck the town of Seddiqine in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to local reports.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

Seddiqine

