Winter storm strikes US Midwest, leave thousands without power

World News
2024-01-13 | 06:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Winter storm strikes US Midwest, leave thousands without power
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Winter storm strikes US Midwest, leave thousands without power

A massive winter storm moving across the US Midwest knocked out power to more than 250,000 customers in Michigan and Wisconsin on Friday ahead of a brutal freeze expected to blanket the region starting this weekend.

Some 151,203 homes and businesses were without power in the Michigan, according to data from PowerOutage.US, a website that tracks, records and aggregates data on power outages in the US.

In Wisconsin 102,692 customers were without power by midnight Friday.

Airlines delayed more than 7,600 flights across the US on Friday, including planes grounded at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, due to winds and blinding snow.

In Iowa, Republican presidential candidates canceled events three days out from the state's caucuses, the first of the state-by-state contests in which parties pick their nominees for November's election.



Reuters

World News

Winter

Storm

US

Power

Electricity

Cold

Weather

New French Foreign Minister in Kyiv on his first visit abroad
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-09

More than 1,000 Ukrainian towns lose power due to extreme winter weather

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-27

Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

LBCI
World News
2023-12-25

Russia: Fire on nuclear-powered cargo ship extinguished without threat to reactor safety

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-23

Mikati: The consequences of road closure due to the strong storm will be the focus of administrative and judicial prosecution

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:42

New French Foreign Minister in Kyiv on his first visit abroad

LBCI
World News
05:34

Two US Navy sailors reported missing off coast of Somalia

LBCI
World News
04:43

Officials: Ukraine is under a major Russian missile attack

LBCI
World News
02:13

Blinken calls on China to maintain peace and stability in Taiwan Strait

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:56

Google's Humboldt project links South America and Asia-Pacific directly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-19

Communication network in Mays al-Jabal area disrupted amidst Israeli bombardment

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:15

Key Security Alert for Lebanese Car Owners: Safeguard Your Vehicles Effectively

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Hochstein serves only Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee meeting to discuss Presidential file expected by month's end

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More