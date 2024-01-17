Military official: NATO needs to change its combat strategy

World News
2024-01-17 | 06:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Military official: NATO needs to change its combat strategy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Military official: NATO needs to change its combat strategy

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chief of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), called on both public and private entities in the West on Wednesday to shift their mindset from focusing on efficiency to achieving effectiveness and the desired impact to keep up with an era where anything can happen at any time.

At a meeting of NATO Chiefs of Staff in Brussels, he stated, "We need a military transformation within NATO."

He pointed out that in the past, both public and private entities lived in an era marked by abundance and the ability to predict and control, focusing then on efficiency.

They must change their thinking to adapt to "an era where anything can happen at any time, an era where we need to expect the unexpected and focus on effectiveness to achieve full efficiency."

Reuters

World News

Military

NATO

Admiral Rob Bauer

NATO

Brussels

LBCI Next
Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran after Iranian airstrikes on its territory
Von Der Leyen hopes to reach an agreement with Hungary regarding Ukraine aid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-29

NATO air forces scrambles more than 300 times in 2023 due to Russian military aircraft

LBCI
World News
2024-01-12

NATO: US and British strikes against Houthis defensive

LBCI
World News
2024-01-06

Turkey says discussed Gaza war and Sweden's joining NATO with Blinken

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

Turkish Parliament to discuss ratifying Sweden's NATO membership

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:20

Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalize bilateral security deal

LBCI
World News
07:57

Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force

LBCI
World News
07:50

Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon

LBCI
World News
06:53

Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran after Iranian airstrikes on its territory

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

MP Neemat Frem asserts presidential candidacy following meeting with MP Abdul Rahman Bizri

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Le Drian meets Army Commander: Discussions on Lebanon's situation and southern developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Ministry of Finance to Transfer Diplomats' Salaries To BDL

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-04

In video, more than 50 homes destroyed, hundreds dead and wounded in Al-Shujaiya: Palestinian MFA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case

LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More