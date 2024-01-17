Military official: NATO needs to change its combat strategy

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chief of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), called on both public and private entities in the West on Wednesday to shift their mindset from focusing on efficiency to achieving effectiveness and the desired impact to keep up with an era where anything can happen at any time.



At a meeting of NATO Chiefs of Staff in Brussels, he stated, "We need a military transformation within NATO."



He pointed out that in the past, both public and private entities lived in an era marked by abundance and the ability to predict and control, focusing then on efficiency.



They must change their thinking to adapt to "an era where anything can happen at any time, an era where we need to expect the unexpected and focus on effectiveness to achieve full efficiency."



Reuters