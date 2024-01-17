News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalize bilateral security deal
World News
2024-01-17 | 08:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalize bilateral security deal
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would head to Ukraine in February to finalize a bilateral security guarantee deal under which Paris would deliver more sophisticated weaponry, including long-range cruise missiles.
The trip comes at a time when political infighting in the US and European Union has held up two major packages of assistance for Ukraine.
Macron said some 40 SCALP long-range missiles and several hundred bombs would be delivered in the upcoming weeks.
"We are going to deliver a lot more equipment and help Ukraine with what it needs to defend its skies," Macron told a news conference. "I will go myself to Ukraine in February and finalize these texts."
France has already delivered about 50 SCALP missiles, which have a range of about 250 km, three times as far as Ukraine's existing missile capacities.
Macron added that Europeans would in the coming weeks ramp up their support for Ukraine so it could continue to defend itself against Russia because Moscow could not be allowed to defeat Ukraine otherwise the security of Europe would be put at risk.
Ukraine's defense minister will be in Paris on Thursday, France's defense ministry said on Tuesday.
Reuters
World News
Macron
Ukraine
France
Security
Deal
Next
Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area
US National Security Advisor: Washington seeks 'de-escalation' despite strikes on Houthis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-10
White House to intensify push for Ukraine aid and border security deal
World News
2023-12-10
White House to intensify push for Ukraine aid and border security deal
0
World News
2024-01-10
France's Macron and new PM Attal craft new government
World News
2024-01-10
France's Macron and new PM Attal craft new government
0
World News
2023-12-29
France to step up security measures for New Year's celebrations
World News
2023-12-29
France to step up security measures for New Year's celebrations
0
World News
2023-12-16
Hungary holds up EU deal on 50 bln euro for Ukraine
World News
2023-12-16
Hungary holds up EU deal on 50 bln euro for Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:47
US relists Houthis as terrorists in response to Red Sea attacks
World News
10:47
US relists Houthis as terrorists in response to Red Sea attacks
0
World News
09:59
OPEC anticipates 'strong' growth in oil demand in 2025
World News
09:59
OPEC anticipates 'strong' growth in oil demand in 2025
0
World News
07:57
Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force
World News
07:57
Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force
0
World News
07:50
Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon
World News
07:50
Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Iran court orders US to pay $50bn for Soleimani assassination
Middle East News
2023-12-06
Iran court orders US to pay $50bn for Soleimani assassination
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Islamic Resistance mourns Najib Muhammad Ali Zahr from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Islamic Resistance mourns Najib Muhammad Ali Zahr from southern Lebanon
0
World News
05:38
Von Der Leyen hopes to reach an agreement with Hungary regarding Ukraine aid
World News
05:38
Von Der Leyen hopes to reach an agreement with Hungary regarding Ukraine aid
0
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Taysir Suleiman to LBCI: We are now facing a genocidal operation
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Taysir Suleiman to LBCI: We are now facing a genocidal operation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
2
Lebanon News
12:15
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
Lebanon News
12:15
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
3
Middle East News
12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
Middle East News
12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
4
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
5
Press Highlights
00:47
Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape
Press Highlights
00:47
Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape
6
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
7
Middle East News
03:13
Israeli airstrikes kill six fighters in Gaza, including a Hamas counterintelligence official
Middle East News
03:13
Israeli airstrikes kill six fighters in Gaza, including a Hamas counterintelligence official
8
Lebanon News
09:49
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
Lebanon News
09:49
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More