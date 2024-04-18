News
Mikati in France to Discuss Syrian Refugee Issue with Macron
2024-04-18
Mikati in France to Discuss Syrian Refugee Issue with Macron
The issue of Syrian refugees and its repercussions on Lebanon will be on the agenda during a meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Mikati, who has traveled to France, is set to discuss all aspects of the Lebanese situation and the latest developments on the domestic and regional fronts.
