Kremlin: Macron's statements on Ukraine are part of a 'dangerous pattern'

World News
2024-05-03 | 06:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin: Macron&#39;s statements on Ukraine are part of a &#39;dangerous pattern&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin: Macron's statements on Ukraine are part of a 'dangerous pattern'

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described comments made recently by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding a potential French intervention in Ukraine as being part of a 'very dangerous pattern.'

In an interview with The Economist magazine, Macron did not rule out the possibility of sending French forces to Ukraine under certain circumstances.

Peskov stated in a briefing, "This is a very important and serious statement."

He added, "France, through its president, continues to talk about the possibility of its direct intervention on the ground in the conflict in Ukraine."

Reuters

World News

Kremlin

Ukraine

France

Intervention

Conflict

LBCI Next
Pro-Palestinian protesters camp across Australian universities
France's Sciences Po university closed over new Gaza protests
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-07

Kremlin: Macron increases France's "involvement" in Ukrainian conflict

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

Kremlin warns of Russia-NATO conflict over troop deployment to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-04-25

Kremlin says US long-range missiles sent to Ukraine will not change war's outcome

LBCI
World News
2024-04-13

Kremlin says aborted peace deal could be basis for Ukraine talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:26

Rain in southern Brazil kills at least 31, more than 70 still missing

LBCI
World News
10:09

WFP: Violence shuts crucial aid corridor into Sudan's Darfur

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36

Yemen's Houthis say they will target ships heading for Israel anywhere within range

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10

Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis

LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

US agrees on potential sale of information distribution systems to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10

Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More