Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described comments made recently by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding a potential French intervention in Ukraine as being part of a 'very dangerous pattern.'



In an interview with The Economist magazine, Macron did not rule out the possibility of sending French forces to Ukraine under certain circumstances.



Peskov stated in a briefing, "This is a very important and serious statement."



He added, "France, through its president, continues to talk about the possibility of its direct intervention on the ground in the conflict in Ukraine."



Reuters