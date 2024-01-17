Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area

Pakistan has accused Iran of carrying out airstrikes late Tuesday night on border areas within its territory, resulting in the death of two children. This incident occurred just hours after Tehran launched missile strikes against "terrorist" targets in Iraq and Syria.



The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the airstrikes led to the death of two children and the injury of three others. It summoned senior Iranian diplomats in Islamabad to protest this "unjustified violation of Pakistani airspace."



Iran has not officially commented on these reports. However, Iranian media reported late Tuesday that two bases affiliated with the "Jaish al-Adl" group, classified by Tehran as "terrorist" and accused of operating from bases in Pakistan, were targeted by "missiles and drones and were destroyed." The source of this information or the origin of the missiles was not mentioned.

AFP