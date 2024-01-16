US National Security Advisor: Washington seeks 'de-escalation' despite strikes on Houthis

World News
2024-01-16 | 11:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US National Security Advisor: Washington seeks &#39;de-escalation&#39; despite strikes on Houthis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US National Security Advisor: Washington seeks 'de-escalation' despite strikes on Houthis

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed on Tuesday that the United States is seeking "de-escalation" in the Middle East despite its strikes on the Houthi rebels in Yemen. 

Sullivan explained during the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland, "We aim to halt the expansion of the conflict and create conditions for de-escalation." 

AFP   
 

World News

Middle East News

US

National Security Advisor

Jake Sullivan

United States

Middle East

Houthi

Yemen

LBCI Next
France: Iran violates Iraq's sovereignty and contributes to escalating regional tensions
Houthis launch anti-ship ballistic missile at US-owned container ship
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:40

US conducts new strike in Yemen, targeting Houthi anti-ship missiles, say officials to Reuters

LBCI
World News
06:37

US Navy seizes Iranian arms shipment bound for Houthi forces in Yemen

LBCI
World News
2024-01-13

US Armed Forces carry out new strike against Houthis in Yemen

LBCI
World News
2024-01-12

Erdogan condemns "disproportionate" US and British response to Houthi rebels in Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:40

US conducts new strike in Yemen, targeting Houthi anti-ship missiles, say officials to Reuters

LBCI
World News
09:10

Sudan reports suspending contact with IGAD mediation group

LBCI
World News
08:59

Greece confirms bombing a bulk carrier with a missile off Yemen’s coast

LBCI
World News
06:37

US Navy seizes Iranian arms shipment bound for Houthi forces in Yemen

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-05

Decree Dilemma: The Prospects of Lebanon's 2024 Budget and Article 86 Challenges

LBCI
World News
10:40

US conducts new strike in Yemen, targeting Houthi anti-ship missiles, say officials to Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-15

Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm

LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:34

Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention

LBCI
Middle East News
07:51

Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More