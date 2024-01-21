News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fire breaks out at Russia's Novatek terminal on Baltic Sea
World News
2024-01-21 | 02:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fire breaks out at Russia's Novatek terminal on Baltic Sea
The Russian media agency reported on Sunday, citing local officials, that two explosions caused a fire at a station belonging to the Russian company Novatek, the largest producer of liquefied natural gas in Russia, on the Baltic Sea.
The agency added that the fire was contained and limited to a fuel warehouse with a capacity of 100 cubic meters."
Reuters
World News
Fire
Russia
Novatek
Baltic Sea
Next
Russian plane heading to Moscow disappears over Afghanistan, crash reported
Russia says NATO's exercises mark return to Cold War schemes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-19
Ukrainian drone sets oil depot on fire in Russia's Bryansk region
World News
2024-01-19
Ukrainian drone sets oil depot on fire in Russia's Bryansk region
0
World News
2023-12-29
Zelensky says Russia fired 110 missiles at Ukraine
World News
2023-12-29
Zelensky says Russia fired 110 missiles at Ukraine
0
World News
2023-12-25
Russia: Fire on nuclear-powered cargo ship extinguished without threat to reactor safety
World News
2023-12-25
Russia: Fire on nuclear-powered cargo ship extinguished without threat to reactor safety
0
World News
2023-11-22
Russia welcomes humanitarian ceasefire
World News
2023-11-22
Russia welcomes humanitarian ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:05
Guterres condemns 'appalling' killing of civilians in Gaza
World News
07:05
Guterres condemns 'appalling' killing of civilians in Gaza
0
World News
05:03
Putin willing to visit Pyongyang soon: North Korea
World News
05:03
Putin willing to visit Pyongyang soon: North Korea
0
World News
04:34
London considers Netanyahu's statements regarding Palestinian sovereignty 'disappointing'
World News
04:34
London considers Netanyahu's statements regarding Palestinian sovereignty 'disappointing'
0
World News
04:13
Ukrainian shelling kills eight in Russian-controlled city of Donetsk
World News
04:13
Ukrainian shelling kills eight in Russian-controlled city of Donetsk
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for strike on Norwegian tanker
Middle East News
2023-12-12
Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for strike on Norwegian tanker
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Paris Opera singer Farah al-Dibani "very proud" of opening Lebanese Beit al-Din festivals
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Paris Opera singer Farah al-Dibani "very proud" of opening Lebanese Beit al-Din festivals
0
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Israel allows more fuel to enter Gaza to avoid 'humanitarian collapse'
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Israel allows more fuel to enter Gaza to avoid 'humanitarian collapse'
0
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:31
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
News Bulletin Reports
08:31
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
3
Lebanon News
03:18
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
Lebanon News
03:18
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:20
Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases
News Bulletin Reports
09:20
Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases
6
News Bulletin Reports
07:14
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
News Bulletin Reports
07:14
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
7
Middle East News
01:10
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
Middle East News
01:10
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
8
Press Highlights
00:44
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Press Highlights
00:44
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More