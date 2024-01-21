Fire breaks out at Russia's Novatek terminal on Baltic Sea

2024-01-21 | 02:28
Fire breaks out at Russia&#39;s Novatek terminal on Baltic Sea
Fire breaks out at Russia's Novatek terminal on Baltic Sea

The Russian media agency reported on Sunday, citing local officials, that two explosions caused a fire at a station belonging to the Russian company Novatek, the largest producer of liquefied natural gas in Russia, on the Baltic Sea.

The agency added that the fire was contained and limited to a fuel warehouse with a capacity of 100 cubic meters."

Reuters
 

