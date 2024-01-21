News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia says NATO's exercises mark return to Cold War schemes
World News
2024-01-21 | 01:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia says NATO's exercises mark return to Cold War schemes
The scale of NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 exercises mark an "irrevocable return" of the alliance to Cold War schemes, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the state RIA news agency in remarks published on Sunday.
NATO said on Thursday it was launching its largest exercise since the Cold War involving some 90,000 troops, rehearsing how US troops could reinforce European allies in countries bordering Russia and on the alliance's eastern flank if a conflict were to flare up with a "near-peer" adversary.
"These exercises are another element of the hybrid war unleashed by the West against Russia," Grushko told RIA.
"An exercise of this scale ... marks the final and irrevocable return of NATO to the Cold War schemes, when the military planning process, resources, and infrastructure are being prepared for a confrontation with Russia."
NATO did not mention Russia by name in its announcement. However, its top strategic document identifies Russia as the most significant and direct threat to NATO members' security.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 in what Kyiv and its Western allies have said was an unprovoked imperialistic land grab.
Moscow and its chief diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have since often accused "the collective West" of conducting a "hybrid war" against Russia by backing Ukraine through financial and military aid.
Reuters
World News
Russia
NATO
Exercises
Cold War
Moscow
Sergei Lavrov
Security
Next
Fire breaks out at Russia's Novatek terminal on Baltic Sea
Netanyahu Rejects Granting Palestinians Sovereignty Over Gaza in Call with Biden
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-21
Russia: Military exercises by Japan, the US, and Australia pose potential security threat
World News
2023-12-21
Russia: Military exercises by Japan, the US, and Australia pose potential security threat
0
World News
03:43
Russian plane heading to Moscow disappears over Afghanistan, crash reported
World News
03:43
Russian plane heading to Moscow disappears over Afghanistan, crash reported
0
World News
2024-01-19
Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit
World News
2024-01-19
Russia says it pressed Hamas to free hostages during Moscow delegation visit
0
World News
2024-01-12
Russia criticizes American and British strikes in Yemen, calls for a Security Council meeting
World News
2024-01-12
Russia criticizes American and British strikes in Yemen, calls for a Security Council meeting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:05
Guterres condemns 'appalling' killing of civilians in Gaza
World News
07:05
Guterres condemns 'appalling' killing of civilians in Gaza
0
World News
05:03
Putin willing to visit Pyongyang soon: North Korea
World News
05:03
Putin willing to visit Pyongyang soon: North Korea
0
World News
04:34
London considers Netanyahu's statements regarding Palestinian sovereignty 'disappointing'
World News
04:34
London considers Netanyahu's statements regarding Palestinian sovereignty 'disappointing'
0
World News
04:13
Ukrainian shelling kills eight in Russian-controlled city of Donetsk
World News
04:13
Ukrainian shelling kills eight in Russian-controlled city of Donetsk
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-19
Zelensky: No one knows when the war with Russia will end
World News
2023-12-19
Zelensky: No one knows when the war with Russia will end
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
0
Middle East News
2023-12-15
Abbas: The US should intervene to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians
Middle East News
2023-12-15
Abbas: The US should intervene to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:31
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
News Bulletin Reports
08:31
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
3
Lebanon News
03:18
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
Lebanon News
03:18
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:20
Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases
News Bulletin Reports
09:20
Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases
6
News Bulletin Reports
07:14
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
News Bulletin Reports
07:14
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
7
Middle East News
01:10
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
Middle East News
01:10
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
8
Press Highlights
00:44
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Press Highlights
00:44
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More