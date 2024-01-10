Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens

In an official statement on Wednesday from the Army Command - Orientation Directorate, it has been revealed that the Israeli Army has been intentionally releasing thermal balloons above Lebanese villages and towns.



The concerning aspect is that some of these balloons, containing explosive and incendiary materials, fall perilously close to residential areas and between houses without detonating.



The Army Command urges citizens to be cautious and avoid approaching or touching these balloons due to the inherent risk of explosion.



Amid potential danger to the public, the military emphasizes the importance of promptly reporting the presence of these balloons to the nearest military center.