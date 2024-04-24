News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Energy facilities catch fire in Russia's Smolensk, Lipetsk
World News
2024-04-24 | 01:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Energy facilities catch fire in Russia's Smolensk, Lipetsk
Fire broke out at energy facilities in Russia's Smolensk region after a Ukraine-launched drone attack, and people were evacuated from parts of Lipetsk in Russia's southwest after a drone there fell on an industrial park, regional officials said.
"Our region is again under attack by Ukrainian UAVs," Vasily Anokhin, the governor of the Smolensk region in Russia's west, said on the Telegram messaging app.
"As a result of the enemy attack on civilian fuel and energy facilities, fires broke out in the Smolensk and Yartsevo districts," Anokhin said on the Telegram messaging app.
It was not immediately known what facilities were on fire. There are no large oil refineries in the Smolensk region.
Separately, Igor Artamonov, the governor of the Lipetsk region in Russia's southwest, said that a drone there fell on an industrial zone. He said on Telegram that there were no injuries, but nearby residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
"The object was isolated, there was no threat of an attack on residential area," Artamonov said. "It was decided not to turn on warning systems in the city and to evacuate only the area where the UAV fell."
He did not say whether there was any damage and what object was targeted.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv rarely comments on attacks inside Russia, but Ukrainian officials have said that destroying Russia's critical energy, military, and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow's overall war efforts.
Reuters
World News
Energy
Facilities
Fire
Russia
Smolensk
Lipetsk
Ukraine
Drone
Attack
Next
Israel thanks the US Senate for approving military aid
Argentina requests arrest of Iranian minister over 1994 Jewish center bombing
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-31
Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack
World News
2024-03-31
Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack
0
World News
2024-03-12
Ukraine drone attacks hit Russian fuel facilities in Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod
World News
2024-03-12
Ukraine drone attacks hit Russian fuel facilities in Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod
0
World News
2024-04-18
Ukraine downs all drones used in overnight Russian attack: Air force
World News
2024-04-18
Ukraine downs all drones used in overnight Russian attack: Air force
0
World News
2024-04-12
Ukraine: Russian drones damage energy infrastructure in south
World News
2024-04-12
Ukraine: Russian drones damage energy infrastructure in south
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:50
Australian police arrest seven alleged teen extremists linked to stabbing of bishop in Sydney church
World News
05:50
Australian police arrest seven alleged teen extremists linked to stabbing of bishop in Sydney church
0
World News
05:16
Blinken arrives in Shanghai on second visit to China in less than a year
World News
05:16
Blinken arrives in Shanghai on second visit to China in less than a year
0
World News
03:29
Russian Foreign Ministry: NATO training in Finland is a provocative act
World News
03:29
Russian Foreign Ministry: NATO training in Finland is a provocative act
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01
Germany to resume cooperation with UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01
Germany to resume cooperation with UNRWA
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-22
UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-22
UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria
0
World News
13:48
US Treasury sanctions companies, individuals for cyber attacks linked to IRGC
World News
13:48
US Treasury sanctions companies, individuals for cyber attacks linked to IRGC
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Lebanon's presidential stalemate remains: Quintet Ambassadors report to Berri
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Lebanon's presidential stalemate remains: Quintet Ambassadors report to Berri
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Qatar to 'evaluate' mediation role between Israel and Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Qatar to 'evaluate' mediation role between Israel and Hamas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
2
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
3
Lebanon News
09:09
Beirut's air pollution crisis: Diesel generators linked to doubling cancer risk, study shows
Lebanon News
09:09
Beirut's air pollution crisis: Diesel generators linked to doubling cancer risk, study shows
4
Variety and Tech
14:17
Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world
Variety and Tech
14:17
Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world
5
Lebanon News
03:39
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
Lebanon News
03:39
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
6
Lebanon News
07:56
Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:56
Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
07:49
Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel
Lebanon News
07:49
Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49
Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson: As long as Qatar's mediation efforts continue, there is no justification to end the presence of Hamas' political bureau in Doha
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49
Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson: As long as Qatar's mediation efforts continue, there is no justification to end the presence of Hamas' political bureau in Doha
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More